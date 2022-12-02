Retired teachers group to meet

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will meet for a holiday luncheon and program at 12 p.m. Friday, December 9, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Holiday music will fill the air in the lovely dining room. The festive meal menu includes lasagna, tossed salad, dinner roll, rosy applesauce, and assorted cheesecakes, plus coffee and tea. The meal cost is $11 per person with a reservation requested by 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, to Jean Minnig at 419.203.0642, or via email, jaminnig@hotmail.com.

Kevin Morrison and staff of the Van Wert County YMCA will speak on the new after school mentoring program to begin in 2023 as they continue the Y’s mission of assisting today’s youth with various life needs.

A business session will follow the speakers’ presentation. An election for new officers for 2023 will be held. VWARTA local dues for 2023 of $10 may also be paid at this meeting. Pension updates and STRS news will be shared. Invite other retired educators or persons interested in public education to join you for this holiday gathering.

For more information about the Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) or the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA), please contact VWARTA President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283.