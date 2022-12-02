Vantage CC Board approves a new contract for Turner

Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner has a new three-year contract that runs through July of 2026. It was approved Thursday night. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Thursday night’s meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education almost didn’t happen. Of the 12 board members, five were out due to illness, leaving just seven, the minimum needed for a quorum.

After the meeting got underway, the board approved a resolution for a new three-year contract for Superintendent Rick Turner. It begins with the start of the next school year, August 1, 2023 and runs through July 31, 2026.

Turner, a 1979 Crestview and Vantage graduate, was hired to replace then-retiring Superintendent Staci Kaufman in 2017, and earned a another three year contract in 2020. Prior to Vantage, Turner had spent 32 years at Apollo Career Center, including 11 as director of adult programs.

“I feel privileged to be able to lead the district for another three years,” Turner said after the meeting. “It’s a very effective district that does a lot of good things for high school and adult students. We have an amazing staff and to be able to lead them – I’m very excited about the next three years. I’m a full believer in the potential of Vantage Career Center and we will keep moving forward in a positive way.”

Board President Pat Baumle was complimentary of Turner and said he provides strong leadership and a firm understanding of vocational education.

“In Rick not only have we found that leadership but we found an alumnus with that leadership who really has a passion for career education and Vantage in particular,” Baumle said. “We feel blessed.”

During a brief report to the board, Turner thanked district voters for approving the school’s 0.8 mill renewal levy last month.

“Passage of this levy will allow us to continue to offer high quality technical skills training for our students and our businesses,” Turner stated.

In personnel matters, the board accepted a pair of resignations – Mel White, electricity instructor, and Debra Weiss, cook. Edward Klausing was hired as an adult education police academy instructor, while Camellia Kline and Janet Wittwer were hired as a part time lunch cashier and cook, respectively.

Baumle was appointed president pro-tem for the January organizational meeting, and the board accepted a donation of $1,000 from the Brady Zalar Memorial to the construction equipment technology program.

Board members heard a brief presentation on the cosmetology program from instructors Amy Grothouse and Susie Smith, and students Makenna Elliot (Wayne Trace), Hannah Brinkman (Ottoville), Payton Waltimire (Crestview) and Ashten Dunn (Wayne Trace).

The board also met in executive session to discuss personnel matters, then board members in attendance adjourned to enjoy the annual holiday dinner.

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting and regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 12, in the district conference room. A tax budget hearing will be held at 6:45 p.m.