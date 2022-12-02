VW independent girls hoops roundup

Bath 60 Van Wert 33

LIMA — After a layoff of nearly two weeks, Van Wert began Western Buckeye League play, but things didn’t go as hoped, as Bath topped the Cougars 60-33 on Thursday.

Bath led 15-8 after one quarter and 26-14 at halftime. The lead ballooned to 48-26 after three quarters.

Elena Oliver led all scorers with 19 points, while Rachel Clark had 15 and Anne Oliver added 11. Bath connected on 10 three pointers in the game, including six in the third quarter. Kyra Welch led the Cougars with 11 points, including six in the first quarter.

Van Wert (1-1, 0-1 WBL) will host Spencerville on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 51 Ada 33

ADA — Makayla Jackman and Addysen Stevens each hit double figures and Lincolnview opened Northwest Conference play with a 51-33 win over Ada on Thursday.

Jackman finished with 15 points and five assists while Stevens scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds. Olivia Burkhart led Ada (1-3, 0-1 NWC) with 10 points.

The Lancers raced out to a 22-0 lead after one quarter, then led 34-11 at halftime and 43-19 after three quarters.

Lincolnview (3-1, 1-0 NWC) will return to action Monday at New Bremen.

Leipsic 44 Crestview 36

CONVOY — Cali Gregory had 11 points and 10 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as Crestview fell to Leipsic 44-36 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Thursday.

The loss dropped Crestview to 0-2 (0-1 NWC).

The Vikings led by three at halftime then used a 16-8 third quarter scoring advantage to help cement the win. Ava Henry led all scorers with 12 points while Marrisa Hermiller and Leah Kirkendall each had 10.

Crestview struggled from three point range, hitting just 2 of 18 tries.

The Knights will host Delphos St. John’s in a varsity only game at 12 p.m. Saturday.