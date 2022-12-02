VWCF says Giving Tuesday a success

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s become a worldwide phenomenon — Giving Tuesday was celebrated this past Tuesday, November 29, across the globe and throughout the local community.

VWCF’s Laney Nofer, Renee Thatcher and Seth Baker were set up for Giving Tuesday donations. Photo submitted

The Van Wert County Foundation commemorated the day in a very special way by helping to boost endowed community organization funds. Those funds were established by community non-profit organizations so they may operate in perpetuity.

The Van Wert County Foundation celebrated giving by matching donations, up to $10,000 per fund, made to Van Wert County Foundation Charitable Organization Endowment Funds on Giving Tuesday. Individuals and businesses donated to one or multiple funds, essentially doubling the gift with the match. Those who gave to the Van Wert County Foundation’s Giving Tuesday initiative donated online and brought donations to the office.

The local initiative was a success with a total preliminary endowed amount of $228,906, including the Van Wert County Foundation match.

“I am humbled by the generosity of Van Wert County,” Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker said. “Our citizens truly believe in creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for their neighbors and for future generations. It is so inspiring.”

Plans for next year’s Giving Tuesday, November 28, 2023, is already in the works.