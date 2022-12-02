VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/1/2022

Thursday December 01, 2022

12:16 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the village of Middle Point for a subject with a nose bleed.

6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jackson Township on a complaint of a vehicle blocking the view of a stop sign.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court with the charges of aggravated arson, assault, and escape. Christopher A. Tinsley Jr., 26, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject possibly driving while intoxicated.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a report of an assault.

4:03 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Ohio City for a subject that fell.

6:30 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS and the Van Wert County Coroner responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a deceased subject. There were no signs of foul play and the death was determined to be natural.