Continental Pirates sink the Lancers 59-38

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

An early lead by Continental was too much for Lincolnview to overcome as the visiting Pirates cruised to a 59-38 win over the Lancers on Saturday.

Continental (2-2) jumped out to a quick 14-3 advantage and went on to a 22-5 lead at the end of the quarter, with Konner Knipp-Williams and Mason Rayle accounted for 15 of Continental’s points.

Lincolnview’s Reide Jackson (11) drives to the basket against the Pirates. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Lincolnview trimmed the deficit to 10, 24-14 in the second quarter on a pair of buckets by Austin Bockrath, a trey by Kohen Cox and a basket by Cal Evans, but that was as close as the Lancers would get. Rayle hit two triples and Jonathan Etter added one to boost Continental’s lead to 33-16 at halftime.

The Pirates opened the third quarter with a 12-3 run in the first four minutes, with Cox accounting for Lincolnview’s only points. Continental went on to lead 50-29 at the end of the period.

“We have to learn from this game on what we have to do better,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “The kids played hard, we just have to figure out what we have to do to put us in spots to win.”

Bockrath led the Lancers with 10 points, while Cox finished with seven and Reide Jackson six. Rayle had a game high 23 points while Knipp-Williams added 15. Lincolnview was 16-of-36 from the floor and 3-of-11 from the foul line with 15 rebounds and 15 turnovers. Continental was 24-of-43 shooting and 2-of-6 from the free throw line with 14 rebounds and just two turnovers.

Linconlview (0-2) will begin NWC play at home against Leipsic on Friday then will face Wayne Trace on the road the following night.

Box score

Continental 22 11 17 9 – 59

Lincolnview 5 11 13 8 – 38

Lincolnview: Kreston Tow 2-0-4; Cal Evans 2-0-5; Austin Bockrath 5-0-10; Reide Jackson 2-2-6; Kohen Cox 2-1-7; Steven Smith 2-0-4; Wyatt Friedrich 1-0-2