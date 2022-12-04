Fundraising efforts for Legion’s Walk of Honor underway

First Federal kickoff the Walk of Honor fundraising effort. Pictured from left to right are: Tom Burenga, First Federal board member; Ciara Thomas; Ken Myers, trustee/ Project Chairman; Brian Renner President/CEO; Bill Marshall, Commander; Suzie Grimes, and Kindall Maxson. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

First Federal of Van Wert helped kicked off fundraising efforts for the planned American Legion Post 178 “Walk of Honor” with a generous donation of $10,000. The donation was presented during a brief ceremony held Saturday morning.

The “Walk of Honor” will be a memorial walkway and monuments designed to honor all veterans and first responders in Van Wert County.

“With First Federal being a community minded business that thrives to support the local community, the American Legion choose to approach them and asked if they would like to kick off the fund raising,” First Federal Brian Renner President/CEO said. “First Federal is honored to be part of the Walk of Honor project. We owe our gratitude to veterans and first responders for everything they have done for this country and this county. As a local community business, what better way to show our appreciation than to be part of this terrific project that the American Legion is undertaking.”

The Walk of Honor will add additional monuments to the American Legion’s Memorial Park located next door to the post on Main St., as well as a walkway of engraved bricks and pavers honoring those that have served not only in the military, but also first responders.

It will also contain monuments for veterans that served in non-conflicts, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan as well as law enforcement, and fire and EMS for all of Van Wert County. The Walk of Honor will show the support of the community countywide, of all those men and women that have chosen to sacrifice for the good of the communities and our country.

Anyone may donate by purchasing a brick or paver in honor of any of these men or women, or by making a direct donation to American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert. The cost of a 4×8 brick is $100 and a paver is $350. Both include personalized text. An order form can be found on Legion Post 178’s Facebook page.

“This is also a great gift for those that are hard to buy for at Christmas.” Post 178 Commander Bill Marshall said.

For more information, contact American Legion Post 178 at 419.238.5266.