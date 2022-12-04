Hoops, wrestling, bowling roundup

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Crestview 44 Parkway 41

ROCKFORD — Crestview was held to just 14 first half points but the Knights remained perfect on the young season by rallying for a 44-41 win at Parkway on Saturday.

Trailing 22-14 at halftime, the Knights outscored the Panthers 17-12 in the third quarter, then earned a 13-7 fourth quarter scoring advantage.

Crestview’s Gavin Etzler led all scorers with 23 points, including five three pointers, four of which came in the second half. Trent Rollins and Trevor Stearns led Parkway with 12 and 10 respectively.

The Knights finished 15-of-33 from the floor and 9-of-14 from the foul line, compared to 16-of-34 and 5-of-10 for Parkway. Parkway held a slight rebounding advantage, 18-15 and the Panthers had three more turnovers, 13-10.

Crestview (3-0) will host Spencerville in the NWC opener on Friday, while Parkway (0-2) will open MAC play at home against Fort Recovery the same night.

Girls basketball

Crestview 62 Delphos St. John’s 23

CONVOY — Cali Gregory scored 17 points to lead the Knights to their first victory of the season, 62-23, over Delphos St. John’s on Saturday afternoon.

10 of Gregory’s points came in the first half, including a pair of second quarter triples. Ellie Kline added 12 points, including a pair of treys and Laci McCoy chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds. Kennedy Crider and Macy Kulwicki each added six rebounds in the win, while Josie Kulwicki had a team high five assists. Emma Will led Delphos St. John’s with 12 points.

Crestview jumped out to a 22-2 lead after one quarter then added to it, making it 42-12 at halftime. It was 47-23 after three quarters, then the Knights enjoyed a 15-0 scoring advantage in the final stanza.

Crestview (1-2) will host Spencerville on Thursday.

Wrestling

Van Wert places fourth

SIDNEY — The Cougars finished fourth out of 10 teams at the Jim McCracken Invitational at Sidney High School on Saturday.

Xavier Leal (120) was Van Wert’s lone individual champion, pinning Shawnee’s Donovan Campbell (2:40) in the finals. Dennis Sudduth was the runner-up at 144 pounds after losing 9-8 in overtime to Luke Batty of Versailles. Matthew Dunno placed third at 113 by pinning Carter Buck of Benjamin Logan in 4:47, while Caleb Bledsoe claimed third at 215 with a 12-2 major decision over Eli Biddle of Sidney. Jacob Sheets finished fourth after being pinned by Ashton Noggle of Greenville in 4:51, and Morgein Bigham was fourth after dropping an 11-2 major decision to Wapakoneta’s Reece Schnarre. Breese Bollenbacher was fourth at 285 after being pinned in 1:50 by Sidney’s Carter Van Zant. Two Cougars – Wesley Vaugh (106) and James Smith finished sixth.

Versailles won the team title with 313.5 points, followed by Wapakoneta (211) Shawnee (183) and Van Wert (176).

Bowling

Lincolnview 2106 Temple Christian 1882 (boys)

Lincolnview 1974 Temple Christian 1637 (girls)

LIMA — Lincolnview swept Temple Christian in impressive fashion at 20th Century Lanes on Saturday.

Warren Mason led the Lancers with a 179-180-359 series, followed by Evan Elling (148-134-282), Preston Bugh (134-142-276), Grayden Clay (140-122-262) and Jared Boughan (96-97-193). Brendan Miracle led Temple Christian with a 124-139-263 series.

On the girls’ side, Leigha Shatzer led Lincolnview with a 149-175-324 series, followed by Zoey Tracy (167-135-302), Melody Gorman (132-165-297), and Abby Dannenfelser (146).