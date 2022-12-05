Girls hoops: Lancers fall to New Bremen

VW independent sports

NEW BREMEN — A big fourth quarter scoring advantage gave New Bremen a 48-35 win over Lincolnview on Monday.

The Lancers led 32-31 entering the final period, but the Cardinals went on a 17-3 scoring run in the final stanza, including 11 points by Marina Nelson. Lincolnview’s lone points of the quarter came on a bucket by Emerson Walker and a foul shot by Makayla Jackman. Until the fourth quarter, it was a tight game, with Lincolnview leading 12-9 after one quarter, then trailing 23-20 at halftime.

Jackman led Lincolnview with 16 points, including eight in the third quarter, while Walker had 11, with eight of those coming in the opening quarter. Nelson led all scorers with 18.

Lincolnview (3-2) will host Elida tonight.