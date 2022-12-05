Hall of Fame nominations being accepted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center is currently accepting nominations for the Class of 2023 Vantage Alumni Hall of Fame. This is a great time to highlight a Vantage Alumni from your community that brings achievement and honor to their career field, communities and Vantage. Nomination forms can be found at https://forms.gle/oMRfeSnLWhAoYubH6.

Candy Lammers (1994) and Bryon Wells (1999), both graduates of Van Wert City Schools, were nominated and inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame in 2022.

The purpose of the Alumni Hall of Fame is to recognize graduates who have through their performance and achievement, brought credit and honor to themselves and to Vantage Career Center after their graduation. Their exemplary public, personal, and career achievements will serve to inspire and provide leadership to future graduates to achieve and serve in the same distinguished manner.

Criteria for selection and eligibility:

Honorees must be a graduate of Vantage Career Center.

A period of 10 years must have elapsed between graduation and eligibility for induction into the Hall of Fame.

Honorees should represent a broad range of talents, achievements, and/or community service.

Nominees will be considered based on professional careers and community involvement.

A person may be nominated more than once, and a person may be nominated and inducted posthumously. A candidate is nominated by an individual choosing to complete this form.

The Hall of Fame Committee will conduct a preliminary screening of candidates. Qualifying candidates will then be requested to complete a questionnaire. All nominations should be returned by 11:59 p.m. January 6, to Stacie Peters, Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert.

All nominees are eligible for four years of consideration.