Maria L. DeLeon, 79, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 25, 1943, in Pasaje Durango, Mexico, to Encarnacion and Hilaria Carreon Alvarez, who both preceded her in death.

Maria’s family immigrated from Mexico in 1953. Migrant work was part of her younger life until they settled in Van Wert. Maria went to work at Federal Mogul in 1972 until she retired in 2006.

Maria married Arnulfo DeLeon on July 31, 1960 in Cape Charles, Virginia. They had four children: Aida DeLeon of Van Wert, Alicia Voors of Convoy, Alma Ladd of Van Wert, and a son, Ernie DeLeon, who preceded her in death in 2015.

Maria was a caring, loving grandmother and great grandmother. She was lovingly known to all of them as “Lita.”

In addition to her three daughters, she is survived by her grandsons, Ryan (Jennifer) Kreischer, Zachary Bradshaw, Eason (Michelle) Ladd, Austin Voors and Emilio Deleon; granddaughters, Marissa Kreischer and Ashleigh DeLeon; great grandchildren, Evelyn, Vera, Hila and Wynn Kreischer, Elena Ladd and one on the way. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are her siblings: Irma (Rod) Hoffman, Servando (Marjorie) Alvarez, Oscar (Gavy) Alvarez, Emma (Richard) Huff, William (Mary) Alvarez, David Alvarez, Elsa (Ramon) Benavidez and Raul Alvarez.

Also preceding her in death was her husband, Arnulfo; son-in-law, Mark Ladd, and her brothers, Roberto “Guillermo,” Saul, Juan and Jose Alvarez.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Dave Ray officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, and from 12-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, Troop 2114.

