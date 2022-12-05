Rivals to meet in Human Trafficking Awareness game

Lincolnview will play host to county rival Van Wert in this year’s YWCA Human Trafficking Awareness doubleheader basketball game on Thursday, December 29. The twinbill will also serve as a fundraiser to fight human trafficking, and a traveling trophy will be awarded that night. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Lincolnview Lancers and Van Wert Cougars boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams will meet up on the court on Thursday, December 29, at Lincolnview High School as part of the YWCA’s kickoff to Human Trafficking Awareness month.

“For the three seasons, the ladies’ teams played each other in January during Human Trafficking Awareness Month and we used that game provide information to the community about our services,” YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger said. “In 2021, that matchup was moved to December and it became a combined game with the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams playing. Having the boys’ teams and their fans in attendance allows us to broaden the scope of our outreach and get information to an entirely new audience.”

A traveling trophy is presented to the school that generates the most funds through a tea battle and donations. The Well Nutrition will host a Tea Battle from December 26-28 and $1 of each Lancer and Cougar tea sold will be donated toward YWCA Human Trafficking services and count toward each team’s “fundraising” efforts.

“We know coaches and players are extremely busy and don’t have time to fund raise in conjunction with this game. We approached The Well and they were on board with helping us with this project,” said Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services. “It will bring some friendly competition between schools and within the community as we approach game night, as well as help raise vital funds for our human trafficking services.”

In addition to the funds raised through the Tea Battle, the YWCA will take donations until the end of halftime of the ladies game. Separate donation buckets for Lancer fans and Cougar fans will be available in the Lincolnview High School lobby and Venmo will also be offered at the game. Those donations, along with the money raised from The Well, will be combined to determine the traveling trophy recipient.

The Lady Cougars and Lady Lancers will tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow. The winner of the traveling trophy will be announced between games. Tickets for the game may be purchased at the door that night or purchased online here.

Information about the game as well as other events planned for January’s Human Trafficking Awareness month may be found on the YWCA’s social media pages as well as the events page of their website.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of United Way of Van Wert County.