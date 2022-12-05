Van Wert Health announces changes

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Health Rural Health Clinic (primary care) will be moving to a new location on Monday, December 12. Previously located at the Van Wert Health Center, formerly known as the Medical Arts Building, the Rural Health Clinic will be moving across town to the Van Wert Health North building, which is located at 214 Towne Center Blvd., Van Wert.

Wednesday, December 7, will be the last clinic day for the Rural Health Clinic at 140 Fox Road, Suite 201. The office staff will begin moving equipment to the Van Wert Health North building December 8-9 and the clinic will be closed to patients during that time. Patients needing primary care these days may utilize the walk-in clinic or may be seen at Van Wert Health’s other primary care offices in Ottoville and Rockford.

The new location of the Rural Health Clinic (primary care) is in the same building where the Van Wert Health walk-in clinic is currently located. Beginning December 12, the following primary care providers will be located at the Van Wert Rural Health Clinic:

Family Medicine

John Sharma, MD, FAAFP; Shane Gerber, APRN, CNP; Kristen Price, APRN, CNP; Kim Runser, APRN, CNP

Internal Medicine

Okey Anochie, MD; Scott Jarvis, MD, FACP; Paul A. Kalogerou, MD; Deborah Howell, APRN, CNP

The phone number will remain the same at the new location, 419.232.2077. Staff from the Rural Health Clinic will not be readily available to answer phone calls on December 8 and 9. Patients may leave a voicemail on those dates and a staff member will return messages as soon as possible, but not later than December 12. Patients may also contact the clinic by completing a form online at vanwerthealth.org/primarycare.

The Van Wert Health North facility, located at 214 Towne Center Blvd, Van Wert, provides readily accessible care to both area residents and visitors passing through our community and will be home to the Rural Health Clinic, Walk-in Clinic, lab services, and radiology services including X-ray and open MRI.

Lab service changes

The lab located at the Van Wert Health Center, 140 Fox Road, Suite 106, Van Wert, will be closing on December 12. Patients may utilize other lab locations at the hospital or Van Wert Health North.

Patients who have questions about these changes or need additional information may reach out via email at info@vanwerthealth.org or by calling 419.238.2390.