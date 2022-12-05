Van Wert Police blotter 11/27-12/3/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 27 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Sunday, November 27 – received a report of criminal trespass in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, November 27 – investigated a domestic violence incident in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, November 28 – a possible theft was reported at Dollar General on S. Shannon St. The incident remains under investigation.

Tuesday, November 29 – a criminal trespassing incident was reported at Walmart.

Wednesday, November 30 – Chad Franklin Robinson, 43, of Van Wert, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, November 30 – Kasey Lee Schhisler, 34, of Van Wert, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant while in the 100 block of S. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, November 30 – an attempted theft by deception was reported at Walmart.

Wednesday, November 30 – arrested Jason Lee Boyd on an outstanding warrant in the 300 block of Town Center Blvd.

Thursday, December 1 – Flat Lands Supply reported an unknown person passed a counterfeit fraudulent check in Illinois, using Flat Lands Supply as the business issuing the check.

Thursday, December 1 – received a report of disorderly conduct in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Thursday, December 1 – received a report of a theft in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, December 1 – a resident of the 800 block of E. Main St. came to the police station for assistance with a possible phone hacking issue.

Thursday, December 1 – responded to the Marsh Foundation in reference to an unruly juvenile.

Saturday, December 3 – a juvenile reported his bicycle was stolen in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Saturday, December 3 – received a report of an unauthorized person picking up her child’s prescription medication from the Walmart Pharmacy without her permission and requested an investigation for the theft of the medication.