VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/2-12/4/22

Friday December 2, 2022

12:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

2:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

7:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to check an open 911 call.

7:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:59 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:14 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject that fell.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to investigate a hunting complaint.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to take a complaint of a missing gun.

4:19 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject having a seizure.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a domestic disturbance. Both subjects involved at the residence were issued summons to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court for persistent disorderly conduct. Ruth Ann Caldwell, 30, of rural Van Wert, and Anthony Matthew Oliver, 27, will appear in court on Monday December 5.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township to check the welfare of an elderly male.

10:24 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject with back pain that had passed out.

Saturday December 3, 2022

4:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township to check a report of kittens in the roadway.

6:42 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for an unconscious subject.

8:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for the report of a stop sign being down.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert going to Paulding County.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a stray dog in the area.

12:58 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a subject that was ill.

1:53 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject that was ill.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township for a complaint of fraudulent activity on a credit card.

4:07 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Ohio City for a subject with abdominal cramping.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for the report of a suspicious person on the property. Brandi Bidlack, 39, of Van Wert was located at the property. It was

found she had an active warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. She was also issued a summons for possessing drug abuse instruments. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of hunters trespassing on the property.

9:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

Sunday December 4, 2022

3:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to deliver a message to a subject for Van Wert Police.

7:29 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the village of Ohio City reference to a domestic disturbance.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to Taylor Cemetery in Union Township.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township. It was found the driver of the vehicle had no valid operator license and fictitious license plates on the vehicle. The subject was issued a traffic citation.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to deliver a message for Van Wert Police.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.