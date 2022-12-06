Christmas concert…

The Van Wert Middle School and High School Vocal Music departments invite the community to attend their Christmas choir concerts on Monday, December 12, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center auditorium. The Middle School Concert will begin at 7 p.m. and students will perform songs such as “Swingin’ with Santa C,” “Stille Nacht,” and “Pat-A Pan Noel.” The High School concert will begin shortly after the middle school concert featuring the freshmen choir, sophomore women’s chorus, select choir and concert choir. Pieces such as “Let It Snow!,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” will be performed. The concert is free and open to the public. Photo submitted