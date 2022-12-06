Girls hoops: Cougars, Lancers post wins

VW independent sports

Van Wert 45 Spencerville 31

The Cougars held visiting Spencerville to single digits in each quarter and went on to defeat the Bearcats 45-31 on Tuesday.

The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter, then Van Wert outscored Spencerville 13-8 in the second period to take a 21-16 lead into halftime. Sofi Houg scored seven of her game high 17 points in the quarter. The gap widened to 37-24 after three quarters, with Erin Schaufelberger scoring six of her 10 points in the third period.

Sayler Wise and Kyra Welch each tallied seven points for the Cougars (2-1). Clara Goecke and Gabi Croft each scored eight points for Spencerville.

Van Wert will travel to Celina on Thursday, while Spencerville (1-4) will play at Crestview the same night.

Lincolnview 59 Elida 50

A first quarter scoring blitz boosted Lincolnview to a 59-50 win over Elida on Tuesday. It was the first home game in six games for the Lancers (4-2).

Lincolnview outscored the Bulldogs 20-5 in the first quarter, then carried a 36-21 lead into halftime. It was 49-35 after three quarters.

Lincolnview had three players finish in double figures – Makayla Jackman led the way with 19 points, while Emerson Walker added 17 points and Addysen Stevens tallied 11. Carsyn Looser chipped in with eight points and 11 rebounds. For Elida, Payton Kuhn finished with 19 points and Addisyn Freeman had 18 points and 16 rebounds.

The Lancers will travel to Leispic on Thursday.