Thank you…

The 4-H Exchange Club would like to recognize Van Wert County CERT and the Vantage Career Center criminal justice students for their assistance in traffic control this past weekend. Their efforts helped the 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show, the Jennings Road Church of Christ Live Nativity, and the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Winter Wonderland. 4-H Exchange Club members appreciate each of these individuals who volunteered their time to help these events run smoothly. Photos courtesy of Cindy Harting