Vantage carpentry students make display even better

This sleigh was created by Vantage carpentry students and can be found at Christmas at Fountain Park. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Carpentry students at Vantage Career Center used their skills to spread holiday magic and cheer at the annual Christmas at Fountain Park event held in Van Wert.

The idea originated from the Christmas committee to build a special sleigh addition to the already merry and bright scene at Fountain Park. The beautifully crafted sleigh was the cherry on top for many guests who have already attended the festively decorated area.

Vantage juniors Jude Stoller (Wayne Trace), Ashton Milligan (St. John), McKinley Carter (Van Wert), Christian Wallenhorst (Van Wert) and senior Elizabeth German (Crestview) innovated a timeless project, beginning with the design, to building the structure and painting every intricate detail on the sleigh.

“I really enjoyed the project,” German said. “It’s similar to what I do in the cabinet shop I work at and it is a nice change of pace from building the house.”

To get the project started, the students made design suggestions to the Christmas committee. Once the final design was approved, students were able to use the CNC router to cut the pieces and create the design. Once the students had all the pieces cut out, they sanded down the wood, fitted and screwed them together, taped it off and painted the finer, more elegant details.

“It pushed them to get creative and learn new skills in the process,” instructor Jerry Robinson said. “It’s a project that will live in many families’ holiday memories and we are proud to have had a hand in that. This is a special gift and will be used for years to come.”

Many guests of the Christmas at Fountain Park event have been able to sit in the sleigh and capture a photo to savor the holiday spirit.

“On behalf of the Christmas in the Park Committee, consisting of the Optimist Club, Service Club, Downtown Main Street, and Van Wert Parks, we would like to thank the Vantage Carpentry students for creating this amazing project that allows our community members and downtown to create family traditions for years and years to come,” Service Club member Jay Gamble said.