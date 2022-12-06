VW Cougar bowlers fall to Celina

VW independent sports

Celina swept Van Wert in Western Buckeye League bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

The Cougars jumped out to a big lead in the traditional games and bowled well in the Baker portion, but Celina caught fire in the Baker portion and fell by 11 pins, 2677-2666. Logan Sutton led Van Wert with a two game series of 399 and Nevin Pierce had a series of 371. Chris German had the high game for the boys with a 215 game and Hayden Davis rolled a game of 205. The Cougars fell to to 2-1 on the season (1-1 WBL).

On the girls’ side, the Cougars took off with a nice 792 team game and trailed by seven pins after the first game. In the second game, Van Wert had a rough game and couldn’t overcome the pin total. In the Baker portion the team rallied and out-bowled Celina 794-752. Ryleigh Hanicq led the Cougars with a high game of 194 and two-game series of 367. Mercades Hammond had a game of 178 and series of 323 and Makenna Nagel had a 163 game and 300 series. The Cougars fell to 1-2 (1-1 WBL).