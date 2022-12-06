The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

VW Cougar bowlers fall to Celina

VW independent sports

Celina swept Van Wert in Western Buckeye League bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

The Cougars jumped out to a big lead in the traditional games and bowled well in the Baker portion, but Celina caught fire in the Baker portion and fell by 11 pins, 2677-2666. Logan Sutton led Van Wert with a two game series of 399 and Nevin Pierce had a series of 371. Chris German had the high game for the boys with a 215 game and Hayden Davis rolled a game of 205. The Cougars fell to to 2-1 on the season (1-1 WBL).

On the girls’ side, the Cougars took off with a nice 792 team game and trailed by seven pins after the first game. In the second game, Van Wert had a rough game and couldn’t overcome the pin total. In the Baker portion the team rallied and out-bowled Celina 794-752. Ryleigh Hanicq led the Cougars with a high game of 194 and two-game series of 367. Mercades Hammond had a game of 178 and series of 323 and Makenna Nagel had a 163 game and 300 series. The Cougars fell to 1-2 (1-1 WBL).

