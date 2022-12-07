Spencer Dee Smith

Spencer Dee Smith, 46, passed away in his sleep on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Born on March 31, 1976, he was the son of Nancy Ransbottom Smith and the late John L. Smith. Spencer was a graduate of Parkway High School in 1994 and Taylor University in 1998.

Spencer Smith

He resided in Shelby, North Carolina, and was employed by Fisher’s Tree Service. With a love for the outdoors and a background in extreme sports, climbing a tree with a chainsaw just made sense for Spencer. He enjoyed his job because of his love for heights, working with a good crew and learning new things every day. Spencer loved his family and friends, being on the water and working with his hands. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

He is survived by his mother Nancy and three brothers, Eric (Susan), Ryan (Amy) and Doug (Sonja) as well as eight nieces and nephews; Micah (Elissa), Jacob (Christie), Jordan, Mckenna, Gunnar, Ellie, Garrett and Scarlett. Spencer is also survived by his soulmate, Amy Carpenter, and her son Sel.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home, Shelby, North Carolina. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: www.waketheworld.org/donate and Calvary Evangelical Church, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.