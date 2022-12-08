Auditions to be held for upcoming play

Submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theater will be holding auditions for Lion In Winter Sunday and Monday, December 11-12, at the theater on S. Race St. Two women and five men are needed. The play will be directed by Sarah Glover and performed February 9-12 and 16-19.

The Lion in Winter is set in Castle Chinon, Christmas 1183. King Henry is planning to announce his successor from among his three sons. First however he must outwit his brilliant but rebellious wife Queen Eleanor, whom he has let out of jail “just for the holidays.” Henry wants John. Eleanor wants Richard. But what about Geoffrey? And now the King of France has arrived, demanding his sister’s wedding to the heir or war. His sister – who is Henry’s mistress.

It has been 50 years since Van Wert Civic Theater has performed Lion In Winter on stage. The names of the cast from then invoke many memories. Jack Paullus was Henry II, Genevieve Foltz was Eleanor with Bob Thomas, Jan Swank, Mike Warden, Sharon Gabet, and Tom Warden filled out the cast. Lee Stangland was the director. Even the supporting crew held some memorable people – Jane Diller, Pat Victor, Betty Miller, Pat Ryan and Rondalee Derry.

Mike Warden, who is retired and lives in Van Wert, remembers being John in the play. He was 17 at the time with no theater experience but was encouraged by his brother, Tom, to try out. Tom had done several shows with Van Wert Civic Theater and was playing Richard in the show. Mike remembers the experience with fond memories even though it was quite scary to be on stage. He had a lot of fun sharing the experience with his brother. When asked what he remembers about Jack Pallus, Mike reflected on how helpful Jack was to him as a first time actor making sure he was comfortable on the stage.

Bob Thomas, now a resident of Durham, North Carolina, was Geoffrey in Lion in Winter 50 years ago. He was active in VWCT from 1969-1979. He had many memories from the play including the clear vision that the director, Lee Stangland, had for the play and how he directed them. He remembers the cast as getting along together quite well. The cast knew what their jobs were when they were on stage. He also commented on how the Warden brothers were quite a bit taller than Jack Pallus but Jack had no trouble being a strong, though shorter, father and king. He also mentioned that Sharon Gabet, who played the young Alais, was a wonderful actress and beautiful. Sharon went on to a professional acting career that included roles in the soap operas The Edge of Night, Another world, and One Life to Live.

Many memories were made 50 years ago and more will be made in February as Van Wert Civic Theater brings Lion in Winter back to the stage.

If you have questions or would like to make a reservation for the show call 419.238.9689 and leave a message.