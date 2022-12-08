Local YMCA launching after-school program in 2023

The YMCA of Van Wert County’s new after-school mentoring program will start next month and will be available to 20 students in grades 5-7. Pictured from left to right are Tressa Ringwald of the United Way, Brittney Boaz and Hugh Kocab, YMCA CEO. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County has announced plans to start an after-school mentoring program in January. The program will focus on after school guidance and fun for students in grades 5-7. The overall goals of the program are to provide a safe and active place for young teens after school, provide homework guidance, and learning a physical, social, and cultural understanding of the Van Wert area.

The program will begin with orientation on Monday, January 9, and the program will officially begin the following Monday, January 16, and will run Monday-Friday from 3:10-5:30 p.m. The program will be limited to 20 registrations during the first session. The program is completely free for participants and the YMCA will provide free youth or teen memberships for students in the program. Students will need to attend at least two days a week to maintain their free membership. The program will be facilitated by YMCA staff Brittney Boaz.

“Brittney worked as a part of the Summer Day Camp program this past summer and it was clear that she has a passion for youth development,” YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab said. “Brittney has big plans for our after-school program.”

Participants will have opportunities for volunteerism and community project involvement, and learning new social-emotional skills amongst their peers.

The program has been funded through local grants and donations, including a generous donation by the United Way of Van Wert County, but the YMCA is still in the process of raising funds to help cover equipment and expenses. Anyone who would like to make a donation directly toward the after-school program should contact the YMCA.

Questions about the program may be sent by email to VWYafterschool@gmail.com. Registration can be done at the front desk of the Y. The ‘Y’ will need a valid email address to send program materials to parents.

For more information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact Kevin Morrison, YMCA Membership Director, at kevin@vwymca.org, 419.238.0443.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way. The mission at the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind and body for all.