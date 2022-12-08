NSCC to host pop culture convention

Submitted information

ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College will be the site of Game Con ’23, the premier pop culture convention held by NSCC Thunder (the College’s official eSports team) and Northwest State Community College, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7. The event is free to attend and all ages are welcome. Select tournaments may have entry fees, as outlined below.

Game Con ’23 will include a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament with a prize pool over $300 (a $5 entry fee is required to participate in the Smash tournament.) A 16-team Rocket League doubles tournament with a $250 prize pool, and a Cosplay Contest with a $250 prize pool will also be part of the event.

Some of the non-tournament activities that day are scheduled to include:

Artist Alley, vendors and authors

Costume and Cosplay meetups & photo activities

Open console play with Nintendo Switch, Oculus Rift, PlayStation 4, as well as retro consoles

Door prizes, Lego build station and much more!

Event sponsors currently include Worthington Industries, Sauder Manufacturing, Bryan GameStop, and N.W.O. Gamers.

Additional information, including registration link, entry fees (where applicable), etc., is available here.