VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/7/2022
Wednesday December 7, 2022
1:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle in the roadway.
5:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a domestic disturbance.
9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.
10:50 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.
11:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.
12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township looking for a stolen vehicle from North Carolina occupied by two juveniles with two stolen handguns. The vehicle was located and stopped on U.S. 30 westbound near U.S. Route 224. The juveniles, a 15-year-old female from Clayton, North Carolina, and a 16-year-old male from Smithfield, North Carolina, were taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention facility. The incident remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted.
1:11 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.
2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.
8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
10:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to assist Paulding County Sheriff Units at a location in the village of Grover Hill. Paulding County units were under control and canceled the response prior to arrival.
10:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.
POSTED: 12/08/22 at 9:47 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement