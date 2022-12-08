VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/7/2022

Wednesday December 7, 2022

1:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle in the roadway.

5:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a domestic disturbance.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

10:50 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township looking for a stolen vehicle from North Carolina occupied by two juveniles with two stolen handguns. The vehicle was located and stopped on U.S. 30 westbound near U.S. Route 224. The juveniles, a 15-year-old female from Clayton, North Carolina, and a 16-year-old male from Smithfield, North Carolina, were taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention facility. The incident remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted.

1:11 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to assist Paulding County Sheriff Units at a location in the village of Grover Hill. Paulding County units were under control and canceled the response prior to arrival.

10:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.