Award winners…

Crestview High School, in conjunction with The Convoy Community Foundation, has established the Portrait of a Graduate Award (PGA) to recognize students who have been observed exhibiting competencies of a Crestview graduate: being an innovative thinker, invested worker, integrity-driven decision maker, interpersonal communicator, and informed citizen. Recipients were awarded prizes from the Convoy Community Foundation, Van Wert Cinemas, Crestview High School staff and administration, a PGA T-shirt, and recognition with their parents at the first home basketball game of the season. Fall PGA Award winners are Kaylee Parrish, Mattie Leppard, Josie Williamson, Madelyn Farmer, Courtney Mefferd, Olive Dumbrow, Brentyn Rodriguez, and Quintin Adam. Photo submitted