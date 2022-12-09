Chamber seeking leadership applications

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Van Wert County cohort. The program will be presented from January through September with each session taking place on the first Wednesday of each month at a different location within Van Wert County. In addition to the monthly sessions, the cohort will be responsible for finding, funding and facilitating a community service project. Tuition for the program is $475.

The 2022 Leadership Van Wert Cohort recently completed their program year and partnered with the Humane Society of Van Wert County to raise funds for various landscaping projects.

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce has announced that Northwest State Community College will continue as the exclusive sponsor of the Leadership Van Wert County program in 2023. The regional community college based in Archbold is a public two-year college that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. This accreditation allows the NSCC to offer degree and certificate programs in the fields of arts and sciences, business and public services, nursing and allied health, and STEM and industrial technologies. They serve over 77,000 northwest Ohio families across a six-county service area, including Van Wert County.

“Our mission is to provide access to education, and we remain committed to serving Van Wert and surrounding communities by launching a full-service facility in the near future,” NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez noted.

If you are interested in being a part of the 2023 cohort, click here to learn more about the class and fill out a short registration form.