Cougar girls, Knights win; Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Van Wert 44 Celina 35

CELINA — Sofi Houg scored 21 points and Van Wert improved to 3-1 (1-1 WBL) on the season with a 44-35 victory at Celina on Thursday.

Six of Houg’s points came in the first quarter as the Cougars jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the end of the period. The lead grew to 21-11 at halftime, then Houg added eight more points in the third quarter and Van Wert took a 33-20 lead into the final period.

Erin Schaufelberger added eight points for Van Wert, while Kyra Welch scored seven. Taylor Klingshirn led Celina with 17 points.

Van Wert will return to action Tuesday at Wayne Trace.

Crestview 47 Spencerville 37

CONVOY — Ellie Kline had the hot hand with 20 points and Crestview posted a 47-37 home win over Spencerville on Thursday.

Kline connected on three treys while Cali Gregory added 10 points in the win and Laci McCoy contributed nine points and eight rebounds.

The Knights led 12-5 after the first quarter, 26-18 at halftime and 38-28 entering the fourth quarter. Crestview was 21-of-44 from the floor (48 percent) and had a slight rebounding advantage, 23-22. The Knights attempted just four foul shots and connected on two, while Spencerville was 13-of-17 from the foul line.

Crestview (2-2, 1-1 NWC) will travel to Fort Jennings on Monday.

Leipsic 54 Lincolnview 34

LEIPSIC — Lincolnview fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a 54-34 loss at Leipsic on Thursday.

The Vikings led 19-8 after one quarter and 29-14 at halftime. The lead was stretched to 44-21 after three quarters. Makayla Jackman led Lincolnview with 11 points while Leipsic’s Ashlyn Stuber led all scorers with 20 points.

Lincolnview (4-3, 1-1 NWC) will host Lima Central Catholic next Thursday.