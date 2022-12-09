Cougars host Marion Local, Fort Recovery

Submitted information

Van Wert High School’s swimming teams hosted Marion Local and Fort Recovery in a double dual meet at the Van Wert YMCA on Thursday. The Cougar boys dominated the pool and defeated the Flyers 41-32 and the Indians 56-18, while the girls were victorious over Marion Local 61-32, while falling to Fort Recovery 56-46.

Jayden Welker swims the 100 meter butterfly. Photo submitted

Boys results (all distances in meters, places F against Fort Recovery, M against Marion Local)

200 Medley Relay: F 1st, M 1st (2:13.35 –Sam Houg, Owen Scott, Jayden Welker, Griffin Gunter)

200 Freestyle: F 1st, M 1st (2:13.08 – Sam Houg)

200 Individual Medley: F 1st, M 1st (2:27.08 – Jayden Welker)

50 Freestyle: F 1st, M 1st (29.95 – Griffin Gunter); F 2nd, M 3rd (31.25 – Owen Scott); JV F 1st , M 3rd (43.61 – Noah Spector)

100 Butterfly: F 1st, M 1st (1:04.49 – Jayden Welker)

100 Freestyle: F 1st, M 1st (59.34 – Sam Houg)

200 Freestyle Relay: F 1st, M 1st (2:00.30 – Jayden Welker, Sam Houg, Griffin Gunter, Owen Scott)

100 Breaststroke: F 1st, M 1st (1:26.67 – Owen Scott); F 2nd, M 2nd (1:26.68 – Griffin Gunter)

Girls results (all distances in meters, places F against Fort Recovery, M against Marion Local)

200 Freestyle: F 1st, M 1st (2:23.59 – Haley Chiles); F 3rd, M 2nd (2:51.58 – Katie Kramer)

50 Freestyle: F 1st, M 1st (35.00 – Mandy Burenga); F 2nd, M 3rd (35.55-Sophie Gearhart) JV F 1st, M 1st (33.90 – Tyra McClain); F 2nd, M 3rd (40.03-Kailey Blythe)

100 Freestyle: F 3rd, M 1st (1:17.27 –Gracie Mull); F 4th, M 2nd (1:19.52 – Lilie Mull) JV F 1st, M 1st (1:19.71 – Tyra McClain); F 2nd, M 2nd (1:25.84-Sophie Gearhart); F 3rd, M 5th (1:38.60-Kailey Blythe)

400 Freestyle: F 1st, M 1st (5:15.57 – Haley Chiles)

200 Freestyle Relay: F 3rd, M 1st (2:00.45 – Gracie Mull, Lilie Mull, Mandy Burenga, Haley Chiles)

100 Backstroke: F 2nd, M 1st (1:32.09 – Gracie Mull); F 3rd , M 2nd (1:35.25 – Katie Kramer)

100 Breaststroke: F 3rd, M 1st (1:44.70 –Mandy Burenga); F 4th, M 2nd (1:50.86 –Lilie Mull)

400 Freestyle Relay: F 2nd, M 1st (5:16.75 –Haley Chiles, Katie Kramer, Mandy Burenga, Lilie Mull

The Cougars will host Elida and Ada on Thursday.