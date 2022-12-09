December 9 basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, December 9.
NWC
Bluffton 49 Delphos Jefferson 42
Columbus Grove 53 Ada 52
Leipsic 67 Lincolnview 46
Spencerville 58 Crestview 56
MAC
Coldwater 41 St. Henry 40
Delphos St. John’s 64 New Knoxville 48
Fort Recovery 50 Parkway 43
PCL
Ottoville 67 Fort Jennings 39
WBL
Defiance 67 St. Marys Memorial 61
Elida 41 Kenton 35
Ottawa-Glandorf 55 Wapakoneta 28
Shawnee 65 Bath 45
Van Wert 51 Celina 29
Non-conference
Archbold 55 Ayersville 52 (OT)
Continental 57 Fairview 38
Kalida 55 Holgate 28
Paulding 50 Maumee Valley Country Day 47
Wauseon 46 Edgerton 44
POSTED: 12/09/22 at 10:08 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports