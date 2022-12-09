December 9 basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, December 9.

NWC

Bluffton 49 Delphos Jefferson 42

Columbus Grove 53 Ada 52

Leipsic 67 Lincolnview 46

Spencerville 58 Crestview 56

MAC

Coldwater 41 St. Henry 40

Delphos St. John’s 64 New Knoxville 48

Fort Recovery 50 Parkway 43

PCL

Ottoville 67 Fort Jennings 39

WBL

Defiance 67 St. Marys Memorial 61

Elida 41 Kenton 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 55 Wapakoneta 28

Shawnee 65 Bath 45

Van Wert 51 Celina 29

Non-conference

Archbold 55 Ayersville 52 (OT)

Continental 57 Fairview 38

Kalida 55 Holgate 28

Paulding 50 Maumee Valley Country Day 47

Wauseon 46 Edgerton 44