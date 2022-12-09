Department of Agriculture releases 2023 fair schedule

The 2023 edition of the Van Wert County Fair will begin on Tuesday, August 29 and will continue through Labor Day, September 4. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

REYNOLDSBURG — It’s certainly not county fair weather outside, but Ohioans can now start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the biggest fair of them all, the annual Ohio State Fair. Of the 94 fairs, 87 are county fairs and the remaining seven are independent fairs. The only county without a county fair is Licking County.

The traditional opening fair, the Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2023 fair season on Monday, June 12, and will run through Saturday, June 17 at the Paulding County Fairgrounds in Paulding. Ohio’s 2023 fair season will wrap up on October 14 with the Fairfield County Fair.

In between, the Putnam County Fair will begin its six day run on Monday, June 19. The Ohio State Fair, a fixture in Columbus since 1850, will go for 12 days, Wednesday, July 26, through Sunday, August 6. The Auglaize County Fair will run between Sunday, July 30 and Saturday, August 5 in Wapakoneta, and the Mercer County Fair will begin on Friday, August 11 and run through Thursday, August 17, in Celina. The Allen County Fair will begin the following day, Friday, August 18, and continue through Saturday, August 26, in Lima. The Defiance County Fair is scheduled to begin Saturday, August 19 and run through August 26 in Hicksville. The Van Wert County Fair will start on Tuesday, August 29 and run through Labor Day, September 4.

For a complete schedule, click here.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.