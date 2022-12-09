Leipsic surges by Lincolnview 67-46

VW independent sports

Leipsic controlled the middle two quarters and went on to defeat Lincolnview 67-46 on Friday night.

Leading 16-13 entering the second quarter, the Vikings (2-0, 1-0 NWC) outscored the Lancers 16-7 for a 32-21 halftime advantage, then enjoyed a 25-11 third quarter scoring edge to take a 57-32 lead into the final period.

Cal Evans led the Lancers with 14 points, including four treys, while Reide Jackson added eight. Jake Scheckelhoff had 11 points for Leipsic and Paul Maag finished with 10. The Vikings held a commanding 29-15 rebounding advantage, including 12 offensive boards. Both teams took care of the basketball, with Lincolnview committing just seven turnovers, compared to six by Leipsic.

The Lancers (0-3, 0-1 NWC) will play at Wayne Trace tonight. The game will air live on 99.7 WKSD.