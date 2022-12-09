Robert R. “Rick” Schriver

Robert R. “Rick” Schriver, 72, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:07 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born May 2, 1950, in Van Wert, the son of Robert and Naomi Jean (Radabaugh) Schriver, who both preceded him in death. Rick was a 1969 graduate of Van Wert High School. He retired from Trelleborg in Ft Wayne.

Rick was a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR, M.A.S.H., fishing and sitting in his garage drinking beer.

Surviving are his children, Rick (Karrie) Schriver and Becky (Brent) Brown, both of Convoy; his granchildren, Taylor, Zach, Miranda, Bailey, Hunter, Kennidie and Brooke; great-grandchildren, Savanna, Ayva, Mason, Emerie, Nora, Lincoln, Memphis, and Greyson; a brother, Mike (Shawn) Fickert of Bennett, Colorado; and his companion, Jan Jenkins of Van Wert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald L. “Murdoch” Schriver.

Private burial services will be held in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

To share in Robert’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.