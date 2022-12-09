Spencerville edges Crestview 58-56

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

SPENCERVILLE — Crestview had four players finish in double figures but Spencerville scored late to claim a 58-56 in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams on Friday.

The game was tied 56-56 with 2:46 left, and Carter Sudhoff put in what provided to be the game winning bucket with just four seconds remaining in the game. The Knights got off a three pointer in the remaining time, but it rimmed out at the buzzer.

It was the first loss of the season for the Knights (3-1, 0-1 NWC), while Spencerville improved to 4-0 (1-0 NWC).

The game was tied 13-13 after one quarter and the Bearcats led 31-26 at halftime, with Blake Sommers scoring all six of his points in the second quarter, while Carder Orr added five points. Mitch Temple scored seven points in the third quarter and the two teams entered the fourth quarter tied 43-43. Wren Sheets, scored six of his game high 18 points in the final period, while Sudhoff countered with six of his own, including the game winner.

Temple and Gavin Etzler each scored 13 points for the Knights, while Nate Lichtle added 10. Crestview was 19-of-36 from the floor, including 8-of-14 from three point range, and 10-of-14 from the free throw line. The Knights committed 13 turnovers, compared to just seven by Spencerville.

Dylan Smith finished with 12 while Josh Henline added 10 for the Bearcats. Spencerville was 26-of-47 shooting and 3-of-5 from the foul line.

Spencerville will host Ottoville tonight (5 p.m. JV start) and Crestview will entertain Fort Jennings on Tuesday.

Box score

Spencerville 13 18 12 15 – 58

Crestview 13 13 17 13 – 56

Spencerville: Josh Henline 4-1-10; Evan Osting 2-2-7; Dylan Smith 6-0-12; Owen Sensabaugh 1-0-2; Carter Sudhoff 7-0-14; Carder Orr 2-0-5; Dylan Cook 1-0-2; Blake Sommers 3-0-6

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 5-0-13; Mitch Temple 3-5-13; Carson Hunter 0-1-1; Jaret Harting 0-1-1; Nate Lichtle 3-1-10; Wren Sheets 9-0-18

JV: Crestview 48-18