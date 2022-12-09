Van Wert Foward receives state incentive

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have announced state support for 12 mixed-use development projects that are expected to create more than $1.29 billion in new payroll and $2.3 billion in investments across Ohio.

The projects are receiving state support as part of the second round of the Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program. Projects will include the construction or redevelopment of more than 5.3 million square feet of transformational space to create new housing, retail, dining, office, lodging, and entertainment opportunities.

Van Wert Forward is slated to receive $896,134 in total tax credits for Phase II, the historic rehabilitation of 19 largely vacant buildings in the downtown business district in Van Wert. Phase II of the project will rehabilitate five buildings to house 15 residential units and 7,440 square feet of commercial space. The project is expected to create 35 fulltime jobs and 46 construction jobs.

“Projects approved will not only spur development, but also create opportunities for the local community,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “We’re creating jobs and tourism destinations that will improve the livelihood of entire regions.”

The Transformational Mixed-Use Development program was created as part of the 133rd Ohio General Assembly’s Senate Bill 39.