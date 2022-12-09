Vicki D. Young

Vicki D. Young, 68, of Van Wert, passed away Monday evening, December 5, 2022 at her residence after battling cancer for several years.

She was born on August 9, 1954, in Milton, Florida, the daughter of Holly Thearld Secrist and Mary Frances (Dyess) Brown, who both preceded her in death.

Vicki Young

Survivors include her life partner, Frank Bill; her stepfather, Gere Eugene Brown of Kansas City, Kansas; two daughters, Stacy Young of Van Wert and Tausha D. Walsh of Payne; a son, Jeremy Young of Sacramento, California; 10 grandchildren, Marada Munoz, Daniel Walsh, Austin Young, Elisha “Jake” Secrist, Byron Walsh, Michael Walsh, Sonny Ulloa-Grandstaff, Lillian Grace Grandstaff, Steven Young and Lauren Young; four great-grandchildren, Miles Walsh, Monica Walsh, Stella Secrist and Reverie Munoz; one brother, Keith Secrist of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Peggy Secrist of Gonzalez, Louisiana, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Secrist and two brothers, Mike and Jerry Secrist.

Vicki was a cook at Ziggy’s Tavern in Convoy, then worked at Kam Manufacturing in Van Wert. She attended Van Wert Victory Church and was a member of Convoy Fox Hunters Club.

Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, December 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.