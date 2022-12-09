VW Cougars tame the Bulldogs 51-29

Defense was the name of the game as Van Wert locked down Celina and coasted to a 51-29 win in the long awaited season opener for the Cougars. The season was delayed by three weeks, due to the football team’s run to the regional final.

Van Wert held the Bulldogs to just 29 percent from the floor (12-of-41) and used the defense to create early scoring opportunities. The Cougars jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the opening period, with Aidan Pratt and Nate Phillips each converting a pair of buckets. AJ Proffitt closed the first quarter scoring by heaving in a triple at the buzzer, giving the hosts a 16-2 advantage.

AJ Proffitt (3) puts up a three point attempt against Celina. Profitt drilled a pair of triples in the first half.

“We told our guys we had to set the tone on the defensive end and that had to start with us talking,” Van Wert head coach Ben Laudick said. “I didn’t think in the preseason we talked well in practice with each other, but our guys were phenomenal in the first quarter talking to each other on screens and cuts. I’m real pleased with our start tonight.”

The lead grew to 22-5 early in the second quarter and the Cougars led 29-7 until Celina’s Caleb Gabes drained a trey to beat the halftime buzzer.

A Luke Wessell three-pointer gave Van Wert a 35-10 lead with 5:20 left in the third quarter but the Cougars wouldn’t score against until early in the final period. In the meantime, the Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run but could draw no closer than 35-21.

“People saw tonight that we’re not all the way into basketball shape and I knew that was a concern,” Laudick said. “Celina has been in game situations, the pace, the physicality that we tried to simulate in practice but it’s just different when you lace it up against another team. I’m glad we got off to a quick start because the third quarter, it felt like we were shooting a brick – we couldn’t get the up to 10 feet in the air, but I’m pleased with the effort the guys gave tonight.”

Nate Phillips splashed in an early fourth quarter triple, which seemed to spark the Cougars to a 16-8 scoring advantage in the period.

Pratt finished with a game high 15 points, Wessell added nine and Proffitt tossed in eight points, all in the first half.

“He’s our lone senior that didn’t play football, so he’s been here since the beginning of our preseason and he’s got a lot of shots up,” Laudick said of Proffitt. “We hold him he has to shoot with confidence shoot when he’s open and for him to knock down some shots early – I’m real excited for him. He’s a good shooter when he shoots with confidence.”

As a team, the Cougars connected on 21-of-42 floor shots and 2-of-5 free throws, while committing nine turnovers. Celina was led by Caleb Gabes, who finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs were 2-of-2 from the foul line and had 13 turnovers. Van Wert won the battle of the boards 28-20.

The Cougars will host Kalida today (4 p.m. junior varsity tipoff).

“I anticipate a low scoring affair,” Laudick said. “Coach (Ryan) Stetchschulte does a great job with their program and their system. They don’t rush shots, they’re going to work from a good shot to a great shot so we’ll have our hands full.”

Today’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Box score

Cougars 16 13 6 16 – 51

Bulldogs 2 8 11 8 – 29

Van Wert: AJ Proffitt 3-0-8; Carson Smith 2-0-4; Garett Gunter 3-0-6; Kaden Shaffer 1-0-3; Aidan Pratt 7-1-15; Nate Phillips 3-0-7; Luke Wessell 3-1-9

Celina: Caleb Gabes 2-0-5; Braylon Gabes 5-0-10; Carter Allstaetter 1-2-4; Landon Ackley 1-0-3; Kaidan Werntz 2-0-5; Isaac Rasawehr 1-0-2

JV: Van Wert 59 Celina 36