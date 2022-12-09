VWHS sets semester exam schedule

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced the schedule for mid-term exams, scheduled for Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22.

All students are required to take an examination unless a course does not offer one or students were granted permission to exempt an exam through the Renaissance program. Students who do not show up for exams will receive a “0” and fail the entire course for the semester, even if their percent is equivalent to a passing grade.

Students who are absent for an examination must follow all Van Wert High School attendance policies and procedures. All make-up exams will occur according to Van Wert High School attendance policies and procedures.

The schedule for exams is as follows:

Wednesday, December 21

First exam session, 8-9:20 a.m. for first period classes

Second exam session, 9:30-10:50 a.m. for second period classes

Open lunch, 10:50-11:50 a.m.

Third exam session, 11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m. for third period classes

Fourth exam session, 1:20-2:40 p.m. for fourth period classes

Staff team time, 2:40-3:10 p.m.

Thursday, December 22