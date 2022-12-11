Carol J. Mace

Carol J. Mace, 70, of Van Wert passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance.

She was born on April 17, 1952, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Marvin Franklin Oechsle and Miriam Iris (Exline) Oechsle, who both preceded her in death. She married Kenneth J. Mace June 27, 1998, and he survives.

Carol Mace

Other family survivors include her one son, Jeremy (Markie) Bankey of Ohio City; four grandchildren, Caleb Bankey, Myla Bankey, Braddex Agler and Chase Ratliff, and one brother, Timothy (Julie) Oechsle of St. Marys.

Carol was a 1970 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School where she was valedictorian of her class. She graduated with her bachelors degree from Defiance College and attended the Church of Pentecost in Van Wert. Carol was a former truck driver for Dedicated Fleet Logistics, Inc. of Van Wert and Hogan Trucking Transportation and Logistics of St. Louis Missouri. She was devout Christian, kind, generous woman who was selfless beyond belief. Carol loved cooking meals for people, took part in her grandchildren activities and loved spending time with her family.

Per the family’s request, a private graveside service was held in honor of Carol.

Preferred memorials: Church of Pentecost in Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.