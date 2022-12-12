City Council to vote on new budget

VW independent staff

The city of Van Wert’s 2023 budget is expected to be approved during tonight’s meeting of city council.

Council members have heard the first two readings of the budget at the previous two meetings and will give it it’s third and final reading tonight. The 2023 general fund budget is $8.6 million, while the overall budget is $24.2 million.

Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.