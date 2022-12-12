Gas prices falling, but still remain above Ohio average

GasBuddy says while gas prices are falling, pump prices around Van Wert County, including Murphy USA in Van Wert, remain above the statewide average. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the end of the year holiday period less than two weeks away, average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 18.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon today (Monday), according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 68.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.39 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.49 per gallon, a difference of $2.10/g.

Locally, gas prices are above the statewide average, ranging from $3.09 at two of Van Wert’s Marathon stations and in Ohio City, to $3.26 at Sunoco on N. Washington St.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 a gallon today. The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so.”

“While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now,” he added. “There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

December 12, 2021: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

December 12, 2020: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

December 12, 2019: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 12, 2018: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

December 12, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

December 12, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

December 12, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 12, 2014: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

December 12, 2013: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 12, 2012: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)







