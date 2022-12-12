Lancers host annual wrestling invite

VW independent sports

Liberty-Benton claimed the team title at the 11-team Lincolnview Invitational at Lincolnview High School on Saturday.

The Eagles piled up 215 team points to easily outdistance runner-up Columbus Grove (160.5) and third place finisher Wayne Trace (153). Crestview finished seventh (120) and Lincolnview ninth (84).

The host Lancers had an individual champion, Tyler Ulery, who pinned Liberty-Benton’s Ethan Bauer in 1:46 in the finals of the 285 pound weight class. Lincolnview also had a runner-up in Dylan Bowyer, who was pinned by Wayne Trace’s Sam Moore in 48 seconds in the finals of the 175 pound weight class. Lincolnview teammate Cody Ricker also earned a runner-up finish (138) after dropping a 6-2 decision to Colin Fokine of Celina.

Crestview had three third place finishers. In his final match of the day, Gavin Grubb (120) pinned Ethan Beam of Columbus Grove in 1:26, while teammate Rex Gerardot pinned Spencerville’s Austin McMichael in 3:33. In addition, Zayden Martin pinned Grant Eversole of Columbus Grove in 52 seconds.

Full results can be found here.