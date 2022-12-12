Roundup: Cougars win, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Van Wert 48 Kalida 44

It wasn’t easy but Van Wert improved to 2-0 with a 48-44 home win over Kalida on Saturday.

The Cougars jumped out to a quick 13-2 lead, with Carson Smith accounting for six of those points, but the Wildcats trimmed it to 15-9 by the end of the first quarter. Smith opened the second quarter with a quick trey to increase the lead to 18-9 but Kalida answered with 14-5 run that tied the game 23-23 with just over 90 seconds to go before halftime. A foul shot by Smith with 45 seconds left put Van Wert ahead 26-25 at the break.

Carson Smith led Van Wert with 16 points. Bob Barnes/file photo

Kalida (4-3) opened the third quarter with seven unanswered points, giving the Wildcats a 32-26 lead, but Van Wert later countered with a 10-0 run, including a triple by Luke Wessell to take a 36-32 lead. Smith opened the fourth quarter with a trey and the Cougars successfully held off a late Kalida charge to secure the win.

Smith led all scorers with 16, Aidan Pratt added 14 and Wessell finished with 10 points. The Cougars were 18-of-36 from the floor but just 8-of-18 from the foul line.

Jaden Smith led Kalida with 14 points and the Wildcats finished 17-of-48 shooting and 7-of-10 from the free throw line. Kalida also finished with a 25-17 rebounding advantage, and each team committed 10 turnovers.

Van Wert will travel to Defiance on Friday then will play at Wayne Trace on Saturday.

Wayne Trace 60 Lincolnview 32

HAVILAND — Brooks Laukhuf scored 24 points to lead Wayne Trace to a 60-32 non-conference win over Lincolnview at The Palace on Saturday night. In addition, Kyle Stoller scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds for the Raiders (3-0).

Tyler Davis and Stoller combined for 12 of Wayne Trace’s 16 first quarter points and the Raiders held a commanding 16-5 at the end of the period. Laukhuf and Stoller each scored 10 more points in the second quarter to boost the lead to 38-12 at halftime. Lincolnview’s Austin Bockrath and Reide Jackson each hit a three pointer in the second stanza.

Laukhuf added 12 more points in the third quarter while Lincolnview’s Holden Price scored five points, and the Raiders enjoyed a 54-21 lead entering the final quarter.

Davis finished with eight points and 11 rebounds for Wayne Trace, and the Raiders finished the game 26-of-58 from the floor, but just 1-of-16 from three point range. Wayne Trace also converted 7-of-8 foul shots and held a sizable rebounding advantage, 37-20.

Price led Lincolnview with seven points and Chayse Overholt added six on a pair of fourth quarter triples. The Lancers were 11-of-37 shooting and 4-of-8 from the free throw line. Lincolnview committed 19 turnovers, compared to eight by the Raiders.

Lincolnview (0-4) will play at Ottoville on Friday and at Fort Jennings on Saturday. Wayne Trace will host Ayersville on Friday and Van Wert the following night.