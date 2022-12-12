Van Wert Police blotter 12/4-12/11/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 4 – received a report of a disorderly conduct incident in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, December 4 – charged a 16-year-old unruly juvenile in the 1200 block of St. Washington St.

Monday, December 5 – arrested Brock Hines of Woodland Drive for domestic violence.

Monday, December 5 – received a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle parked in the 800 of Elm St.

Monday, December 5 – received a report of an assault in the 500 of S. Vine St.

Tuesday, December 6 – an employee of Westwood Behavioral Health requested a welfare check on a person who had left the office.

Wednesday, December 7 – a vehicle was towed after police received a report of a junk vehicle sitting in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Wednesday, December 7 – received a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, December 7 – arrested Carolyn J. Stricklin on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. She was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Thursday, December 8 – a distraught male called the police department from the 200 block of S. Tyler St.

Friday, December 9 – received a report of an aggravated menacing incident at Van Wert Middle School. After an investigation, no charges were filed against the juvenile.

Friday, December 9 – arrested Vada Blankenship on an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, December 9 – Walmart reported criminal trespassing by a subject who had been previously warned on several occasions not to return.

Saturday, December 10 – called to the 1000 block of Allingham St. for a female yelling.

Saturday, December 10 – arrested Joel A. Smith, 38, of Van Wert, for OVI following an incident in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, December 11 – received a report of criminal trespassing in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.