Van Wert Police blotter 12/4-12/11/22
Sunday, December 4 – received a report of a disorderly conduct incident in the 1300 block of W. Main St.
Sunday, December 4 – charged a 16-year-old unruly juvenile in the 1200 block of St. Washington St.
Monday, December 5 – arrested Brock Hines of Woodland Drive for domestic violence.
Monday, December 5 – received a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle parked in the 800 of Elm St.
Monday, December 5 – received a report of an assault in the 500 of S. Vine St.
Tuesday, December 6 – an employee of Westwood Behavioral Health requested a welfare check on a person who had left the office.
Wednesday, December 7 – a vehicle was towed after police received a report of a junk vehicle sitting in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.
Wednesday, December 7 – received a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.
Wednesday, December 7 – arrested Carolyn J. Stricklin on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. She was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
Thursday, December 8 – a distraught male called the police department from the 200 block of S. Tyler St.
Friday, December 9 – received a report of an aggravated menacing incident at Van Wert Middle School. After an investigation, no charges were filed against the juvenile.
Friday, December 9 – arrested Vada Blankenship on an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, December 9 – Walmart reported criminal trespassing by a subject who had been previously warned on several occasions not to return.
Saturday, December 10 – called to the 1000 block of Allingham St. for a female yelling.
Saturday, December 10 – arrested Joel A. Smith, 38, of Van Wert, for OVI following an incident in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.
Sunday, December 11 – received a report of criminal trespassing in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.
