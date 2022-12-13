Barbara “Bobbie” Whittenbarger

Barbara L. “Bobbie” Whittenbarger, 71, of Van Wert passed away at 12:23 a.m. Monday December 12, 2022, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Barbara Whittenbarger

She was born January 3, 1951, in Van Wert to Robert and Thelma (Winters) Updegrove, who both preceded her in death. She married Bobby Whittenbarger November 20, 1970, and he survives.

In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons, Matthew of Convoy and Michael (Anna) Whittenbarger of Shreveport, Louisiana. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Cecillia and Charlotte Whittenbarger of Shreveport.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jane, in childhood.

In her early working years she provided day care and babysitting services. She later worked at CVS and her last 10 years of work was for Teleflex Corp.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert, with Rev. Chris Bohnsack officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The family will be present at Brickner Funeral Home on Friday, December,16, 2022 from 2-8 p.m. for those wishing to pay their respects.

Preferred memorials: donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.