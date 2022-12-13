Bradley Kent Jones

Bradley Kent Jones, 55, of Bellefontaine, passed away Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine.

Brad was born on October 14, 1967, in Paulding to William Kent and Mildred Marie (Perry) Jones, who both preceded him in death.

Brad is survived by his wife, Stacie (Arn) Jones, whom he married on December 10, 1994, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert. He is also survived by their children, Tyler Jones of Washington D.C., and Madison (Zane) Scheiderer of Columbus; a sister Laura (Pat) Menzie of Davenport, Florida; a brother Ken (Jennifer) Jones of Huntertown, Indiana; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Gene and Drema Arn of Grover Hill; uncle Richard and aunt Diane Perry of Van Wert, and several nieces and nephews.

A 1986 graduate of DeKalb High School, Auburn, Brad obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University and his master’s degree from the University of Dayton. He taught social studies at Lincolnview Schools from 1991-2001, then continued teaching at Benjamin Logan Schools. Brad coached baseball at Lincolnview, Benjamin Logan, Bellefontaine, and Hi-Point travel teams. He was a founding member of Club 200 at Benjamin Logan. Brad loved to travel, was an avid historian, and treasured the time he spent with his family. He was a member of Bellefontaine First Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school classes for many years.

Friends may call from 2-7 p.m. Friday, December 16, at the Bellefontaine First Lutheran Church, Bellefontaine, and also one hour prior to funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at the church, with Pastor Larry Novak officiating. Private family burial will be in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Brad Jones Memorial Scholarship at Citizens Federal Bank, or to Bellefontaine First Lutheran Church.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, assisted the family with arrangements.

