Cougar wrestlers compete in Toledo

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert grapplers competed in the 2022 Bill Urban Memorial Duals at Toledo St. John’s Jesuit High School on Saturday, and the Cougars finished third out of five teams. Below is a brief summary of how Van Wert wrestlers fared.

113/120 – Joaquin Estrada 2-0

113 – Matthew Dunno 2-1

120 – Brendon Mendoza 2-1

126 – Renson Spear 2-0

126 – Xavier Leal 1-1

132 – Briggs Wallace 2-2

138 – Abram Collins 1-3

144 – Ethan Johnson 1-3

150 – Dennis (Keaton) Sudduth 3-1

157 – James Smith 2-2

175 – Morgein Bigham 2-2

190 – Fletcher Smith 2-2

215 – Caleb Bledsoe 2-2

285 – Breese Bollenbocher 2-2

No Van Wert wrestlers competed in the 106 or 165 pound weight classes.

In addition to Toledo, the junior varsity competed at the Lincolnview Invitational and finished 14th out of 14 teams.

113 – Kaedyn Swander placed 3rd and Jillian Sempkowski 5th

138 – Devon Burker placed 3rd