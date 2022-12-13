Gregory leads Crestview to victory

VW independent sports

FORT JENNINGS — Cali Gregory put in 21 points and Crestview rolled by Fort Jennings 62-31 in non-conference girls basketball action on Monday.

10 of Gregory’s points came in the opening quarter as the Knights enjoyed a 20-10 lead at the end of the period. Laci McCoy and Nevaeh Ross combined for nine second quarter points to boost Crestview’s lead to 35-16 at halftime, then Gregory added nine more points in the third quarter to help give the Knights a 56-22 lead entering the final period.

McCoy finished with 13 points and six rebounds and Ellie Kline tallied 11 points and five assists. As a team, Crestview was 27-of-51 from the floor and 6-of-10 from the foul line. The Knights finished with a 21-18 rebounding edge and had just 10 turnovers, compared to 24 by Fort Jennings. Maggie Pothast led the Musketeers with 14 points and four rebounds.

Crestview (3-2) will play at Columbus Grove on Thursday.