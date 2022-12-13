Jacqueline Louis Boss

Jacqueline Louise Boss, 74, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022.

Jackie was born August 5, 1948, to Glen and Yvonne (Githens) Germann of rural Van Wert, who both preceded her in death.

She married John Boss August 9, 1975, and he survives in Marion. Jackie is also survived by two daughters; Jennifer (Matt) Quellhorst of Reedsville, Wisconsin, and Jessica (Chris) Emshoff of Alliance; a sister, Kathy (Bernie) Schaadt of Middle Point; sister and brothers-in-law; Judy (Steve) White of Newark, and Howard (Sharon) Boss of Oklahoma.

Jackie was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Karl Germann.

Jackie was a 1966 graduate of Crestview Schools, attended Bowling Green University, and retired from General Telephone in Marion.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 19, at Alspach Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Burial will follow at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in rural Van Wert. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Harmony Cares Hospice, Uniontown, Ohio.

Online condolences may be shared at www.alspachgearhart.com.