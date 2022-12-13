Mobile food pantry set for next week

Submitted information

West Ohio Food Bank, a United Way of Van Wert County agency, will be distributing shelf stable food and produce at Trinity Friends Church on Tuesday, December 20, from 12-2 p.m. or until food is gone. This mobile food drive will be a drive-thru only event.

The mobile food pantry will set up at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. Van Wert. You must have a valid photo I.D. in order to receive food, only 2 households per vehicle, and must be at least 18 years of age.

Anyone with questions should call the United Way of Van Wert County office at 419.238.6689.